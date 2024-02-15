Oil spill in Glenwood reaches Keg Creek

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating an oil spill at Keg Creek in Mills County.

At approximately 5:25 a.m on Feb. 15, the Iowa DNR received a call via the 24-hour spill line from Mills County. At 4:30 AM, a fire broke out at the Best Finish Auto Body facility located in the City of Glenwood. Local fire and law enforcement responded to the scene and reported that an unknown amount of oil had made its way into storm drains flowing into Keg Creek. Further investigation revealed a maximum of 240 gallons of oil, 120 gallons of used oil, 80 gallons of transmission fluid, and 80 gallons of antifreeze were in the facility at the time of the fire.

Local crews added sand berms near the storm drain to help mitigate the product and fire water mixture from entering the drains. DNR staff later observed an oily sheen in Keg Creek approximately three miles south of the incident. An environmental company is on-site and working with the DNR on cleanup efforts. Water samples have been collected. No dead fish have been observed.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Further enforcement action will be considered when appropriate.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.