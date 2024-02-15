F20 (Amana Road NW) Bridge to close week of Feb. 19

A bridge replacement project over Swisher Creek in Johnson County, will close a portion of Amana Road NW (County Road F20) from Cou Falls Road NW to about 900 feet west of Cou Falls Road NW through August, weather permitting. The project is expected to begin next week.

A posted detour route will direct visitors to the Iowa DNR offices, shooting ranges, archery range and other public areas on F20 during the closure.

The project involves removing the existing bridge and replacing it with a new 110-foot long, 30-foot wide concrete beam bridge, along with realignment and reconstruction of the bridge roadway approaches. For updates on this project, visit the Johnson County Secondary Roads Department, Road Construction Updates link at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/secondary-roads/road-construction-updates