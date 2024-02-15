Submit Release
UPDATE: St Albans // Request to Identify

The male involved in this incident has been identified and this was determined not to be suspicious. Public assistance is no longer required.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

REQUEST TO IDENTIFY

 

CASE#: 24A2000885

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: February 14th, 2024, between 1400-1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Fairfield & Bakersfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 14th, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks received multiple phone calls of a male visiting multiple residences in the area of East Fairfield and Bakersfield VT. The male reportedly claimed to work for Green Mountain Power and needed to check meters. GMP has denied involvement with this, and the Vermont State Police is seeking to identify the male involved. The male was wearing a flannel jacket and driving a red Dodge Ram truck. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

