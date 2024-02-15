UPDATE: St Albans // Request to Identify
The male involved in this incident has been identified and this was determined not to be suspicious. Public assistance is no longer required.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
From: Finley, Christopher
Sent: Thursday, February 15, 2024 12:09 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St Albans // Request to Identify
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
REQUEST TO IDENTIFY
CASE#: 24A2000885
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 14th, 2024, between 1400-1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Fairfield & Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 14th, 2024, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks received multiple phone calls of a male visiting multiple residences in the area of East Fairfield and Bakersfield VT. The male reportedly claimed to work for Green Mountain Power and needed to check meters. GMP has denied involvement with this, and the Vermont State Police is seeking to identify the male involved. The male was wearing a flannel jacket and driving a red Dodge Ram truck. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Finley at the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993