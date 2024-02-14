HHS Secretary Becerra’s Participation at the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Meeting

Secretary Becerra announces HHS National Human Trafficking Prevention Framework for stopping human trafficking before it occurs, reducing its impact and lasting effects, and preventing it from recurring.

On February 13, 2024, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra participated in the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF) meeting where he announced the HHS National Human Trafficking Prevention Framework, a resource for organizations, communities and governments seeking to strengthen efforts to prevent human trafficking. The framework reflects research and best practices in violence prevention and health promotion, as well as the expertise of people who have experienced human trafficking and allied professionals.

The announcement of the framework is a formal call-to-action for a collective effort against human trafficking, a collective effort that HHS hopes will include federal, state, tribal, territorial and local governments; business, industry and other private sector entities; nonprofits and non-governmental organizations; educational institutions; and philanthropic, faith based and research organizations.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is fully committed to protecting people from trafficking exploitation,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We want to stop human trafficking before it occurs and minimize its harmful impact. With this prevention framework as a guide, we – working together with federal, state, local, and tribal partners – can do more to prevent the forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation of men, women, and children.”

Human trafficking is a public health issue and crime that affects millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide. Since Congress passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, the U.S. has broadened protections for people who have experienced human trafficking and strengthened efforts to hold traffickers accountable.

“The HHS Prevention Framework takes a holistic approach. We aim to build prevention efforts across every level of society – from individuals to families, communities, industries and beyond,” said Admiral Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health and co-chair of the HHS Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking. “We want people to feel empowered to protect themselves and others, and to feel support from their families, their communities and society at large.”

The framework incorporates five guiding principles: equity and inclusivity, whole-family approaches, evidence-based approaches, multidisciplinary collaboration, and person-centered approaches. It lays out eight strategies, from building individual skills and identifying people at risk of human trafficking to promoting social norms that protect against violence, on a societal level. For each strategy, the framework also describes potential activities and outcomes.

“This framework takes a preventative and proactive approach to ensure the well-being of the people we serve,” said Jeff Hild, Acting Assistant Secretary for Children and Families and co-chair of the HHS Task Force to Prevent Human Trafficking. “We can stop human trafficking by making sure everyone has access to housing stability, economic mobility, and other social and environmental resources they need to lead a safe, healthy life. Addressing these social determinants of health makes it much harder for traffickers to take advantage of the vulnerabilities people may experience.”

“On the heels of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, with this year’s theme Activate Connections to Prevent Human Trafficking, this framework can help us meet the challenge,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Hild. “We invite relevant federal agencies and all their partners in the field – from social service organizations to law enforcement, education and health care – to help us turn this multifaceted plan into action.”

“Preventing human trafficking is no easy feat; none of us can do it alone,” said Admiral Levine. “When we pool our efforts and our knowledge, we can protect our families and communities from human trafficking.”

The following Senior White House officials and leadership from the participating PITF agencies were present: