Surf Thru Express Car Wash Unveils New Graphene Extreme Wash

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surf Thru Express Car Wash, renowned for its eco-friendly and premium express car wash services, proudly announces the launch of their latest wash package:, Graphene Extreme. This cutting-edge wash leverages the revolutionary properties of graphene to provide an enhanced level of protection, shine, and durability for vehicles.

Building on its reputation for using top-tier products like Rain-X® , Blue Coral® Triple Foam, and Wipe-Out Conditioner, Surf Thru Express Car Wash continues to push the express car wash boundaries with Graphene Extreme.

Experience the Future of Car Care with Graphene Extreme:

Deep Rich Shine:

The unique composition of graphene produces a deep, rich shine, resulting in stunning reflections that yield a silky smooth finish, guaranteeing a visually appealing appearance for vehicles.

Hydrophobic Marvel:

The exceptional hydrophobic nature of graphene coatings repels water and contaminants, delivering a cleaner, shinier car surface that defies the elements.

Durability Unleashed:

At Surf Thru Express, Graphene Extreme offers more than mere protection; it boasts endurance. Encounter extended efficacy with a level of durability surpassing traditional car care.

Anti-static Brilliance:

Anti-static properties lend a hand with dust and dirt-repellent performance. One can expect to see a longer lasting clean and showroom vehicle glow.

Flexibility in Protection:

The flexibility of graphene, making it less susceptible to cracking or chipping, ensures the durability of the protective coating, providing assurance for the longevity of one's investment.

For more information about Surf Thru Express Car Wash and its new Graphene Extreme wash, please visit https://www.surfthruexpress.com or contact marketing@surfthruexpress.com.

About Surf Thru Express Car Wash:

Surf Thru Express Car Wash is an eco-friendly, high-end, express car wash that provides a clean car and a smile on your face in less than 5 minutes. With a commitment to the environment, Surf Thru Express utilizes a reverse osmosis process and water recycling, ensuring a spot-free rinse while reducing water consumption. The new Graphene Extreme Wash adds an advanced layer of protection, setting a new standard in car care.