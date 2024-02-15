Submit Release
$116,403 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Upcoming drawing for Green for Spring promotion

JACKSON, MISS. – One Mississippi Lottery player received quite the Valentine’s Day gift when they won the $116,403 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot from the Feb. 14 drawing.

The player matched all five numbers and purchased the ticket from JP Quick Stop in Crystal Springs.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Green for Spring

The next Green for Spring promotional drawing occurs Monday, Feb. 19. The entry form is available via the special link sent to Insiders each Monday afternoon or by scanning QR codes at Lottery retailers. Prizes for the drawing Feb. 19: first prize $15,000; second prize $10,000 and third prize $5,000. 

Entries in Mississippi Lottery promotional drawings are free. Sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by going to https://www.mslottery.com/players/mississippi-lottery-insider/.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing Friday, Feb. 16, is an estimated $457 million, with an estimated cash value of $216.8 million. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing Saturday, Feb. 17, is an estimated $306 million, with an estimated cash value of $147.8 million.

###

