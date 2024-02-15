Their Majesties The King and Queen will pay a State Visit to Mexico on 12–14 March 2024 at the invitation of His Excellency President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Swedish Government will be represented by Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell. More than 25 Swedish companies will take part in the business delegation arranged by Business Sweden.

The aim of the State Visit is to consolidate the good relations between Sweden and Mexico and strengthen economic and political ties, focusing on innovation, partnership, trade and investment.

Mexico is Latin America’s second-largest market and the world’s fifteenth-largest economy. Many Swedish businesses have been operating in Mexico for decades, and with its young population and dynamic economy, there are good opportunities to deepen and broaden trade. Mexico is a prominent multilateral actor with which Sweden enjoys close cooperation. The State Visit will provide an opportunity to develop this cooperation.

Previous State Visits to Mexico took place in 1982 and 2002.

The three-day programme of the State Visit will take place in Mexico City and Mérida, in the state of Yucatán.

The programme in brief

The first day of the State Visit will begin with a wreath-laying and official welcome ceremony, at which Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will welcome The King and Queen to the National Palace. This will be followed by a bilateral meeting with the President and his wife. The King and Queen will also visit the Mexican Senate. The day will conclude with a dinner hosted by The King and Queen.

Business issues and children’s rights will be the focus of the second day. In the morning, The King will open the Mexico-Sweden Business Forum, where discussion topics will include sustainable transport solutions, sustainable mining, the telecommunications industry and health. The King and Queen will then visit SOS Children’s Villages and the large public National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). After a lunch with business sector representatives, The King will inaugurate Ericsson’s new offices in Mexico City. The King and Queen will then meet with Swedes residing in the country. The day will conclude with a performance of traditional Mexican dances at the Palace of Fine Arts.

The third day will continue in the city of Mérida. The King and Queen will travel on the recently launched Tren Maya train to the pre-Columbian ruined city of Uxmal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where they will meet representatives of the Maya and Yaqui indigenous peoples. Later in the day, the King and Queen will meet with the Governor of Yucatán.

The State Visit will conclude the following day, when the King and Queen leave Mexico.

Mr Forssell will take part in the programme and will also have bilateral meetings with representatives of the Mexican Government.

A more detailed programme will be published closer to the date of the Visit.

