Sweden takes its seat in international donor coordination platform for Ukraine’s reconstruction

On 14 February, Sweden was welcomed as a new member of the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine.

“Sweden’s new membership of the Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine is a recognition of our country’s substantial and long-term engagement. It’s gratifying that we can now get involved and help shape international support from the inside. This is partly about providing large-scale development assistance, but also about paving the way for Swedish, Ukrainian and international companies by stimulating trade and business sector engagement in the reconstruction of Ukraine,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Sweden was invited to become a member of the Steering Committee as a result of the country’s extensive support to Ukraine. Sweden is thus a part of the Platform’s innermost circle, together with the G7 countries, the European Commission, Ukraine and international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF. The Netherlands, Norway and South Korea have also been invited to take part in the expanded Steering Committee.

Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Spain participate as observers.