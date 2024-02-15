Herbal medicinal product: Oleae foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these olive leaf medicines for water elimination are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU).

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered laboratory and clinical studies in which olive leaf medicines led to increases in the daily volume of urine. However, since the data are limited the HMPC conclusions on the use of these olive leaf medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.