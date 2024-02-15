Herbal medicinal product: Echinaceae pallidae radixArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Submit Release
The HMPC conclusions on the use of these pale coneflower root medicines for relief of symptoms of the common cold are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered a study involving 160 patients with flu-like infections where pale coneflower root was compared with placebo (a dummy treatment). Although a possible effect in reducing symptoms was observed, firm conclusions could not be drawn due to lack of data on the preparation and composition of the pale coneflower root extract used in the study and further shortcomings of the study. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these pale coneflower root medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.

