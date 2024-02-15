Herbal medicinal product: Echinaceae purpureae herbaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the short-term use of purple coneflower herb medicines to prevent and treat common cold are based on their 'well-established use' in this indication. This means that there are bibliographic data providing scientific evidence of their effectiveness and safety when used in this way, covering a period of at least 10 years in the EU.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered a number of clinical studies comparing purple coneflower herb medicines with placebo for short-term prevention and treatment of upper airways infections. The most relevant clinical trials performed in adults indicated that purple coneflower herb medicines containing the expressed juice to be taken by mouth can prevent and improve the symptoms of cold more rapidly than placebo when taken early.

The HMPC conclusions on the use of purple coneflower herb medicines for superficial wounds are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

The HMPC noted possible beneficial effects on wound healing in animal studies. However, these data were insufficient to be used as evidence of effectiveness and the HMPC conclusions for this indication are based on the medicines' long-standing use.

For further information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.