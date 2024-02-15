Herbal medicinal product: Ribis nigri foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these blackcurrant leaf medicines for minor joint pain and minor urinary complaints are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered laboratory studies in rats and mice reporting that blackcurrant leaf reduces pain and inflammation and increases urine production. No studies in patients have been carried out with blackcurrant leaf.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.