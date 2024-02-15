Herbal medicinal product: Echinaceae purpureae radixArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these purple coneflower root medicines in common cold symptoms or mild acne are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered clinical studies conducted on the use of purple coneflower root medicines on the common cold. However, firm conclusions could not be drawn as the results were not consistent. No studies have been conducted on the use of purple coneflower root medicines on acne. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the uses of these purple coneflower root medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.