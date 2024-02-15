Herbal medicinal product: Cimicifugae rhizomaArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

Submit Release
The HMPC conclusions on the use of these black cohosh medicines for menopausal complaints are based on their 'well-established use'. This means that there are bibliographic data providing scientific evidence of their effectiveness and safety when used in this way, covering a period of at least 10 years in the EU.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered around 20 clinical studies involving over 6,000 patients who received black cohosh. Results of the studies taken together indicate that black cohosh improves menopausal symptoms.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.

