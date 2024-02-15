Advantages of using a Locking Arm Coin Cell Retainer

BK-920 locking coin cell retainer

BK-941 locking coin cell retainer

BK-951 locking coin cell retainer

Locking arm coin cell battery retainers offer several benefits for electronic devices that require a reliable and secure battery connection.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locking arm coin cell battery retainers offer several beneﬁts for electronic devices that require a reliable and secure battery connection. These advantages make them suitable for a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics to industrial devices. Here are the key beneﬁts:

1. Secure Retention: The locking arm mechanism ensures that the coin cell battery is securely held in place, reducing the risk of the battery dislodging due to vibrations, shocks, or drops. This is particularly important in portable or wearable devices that are subject to frequent movement.

2. Easy Battery Replacement: The design of locking arm retainers allows for easy insertion and removal of the battery without the need for tools. This user-friendly feature is beneﬁcial for devices where the battery needs to be replaced or removed frequently.

3. Reliable Electrical Contact: Locking arm retainers are designed to maintain consistent and reliable electrical contact between the battery and the device. This helps in preventing power interruptions and ensuring stable operation of the electronic device.

4. Compact and Lightweight: These retainers are usually compact and lightweight, making them ideal for small electronic devices where space and weight are critical considerations.

5. Durability: Made from materials like stainless steel or nickel-plated phosphor bronze, locking arm retainers are durable and resistant to corrosion. This ensures a long service life and reliability over time, even in harsh environmental conditions.

6. Versatility: Locking arm coin cell battery retainers are available in various sizes and conﬁgurations, making them suitable for a wide range of battery types and device designs.

7. Cost-Effectiveness: By simplifying the battery replacement process and providing a secure hold, these retainers can reduce maintenance and service costs over the life of the device.

In summary, locking arm coin cell battery retainers provide a secure, reliable, and user-friendly solution for powering electronic devices, enhancing the performance and safety of the device while also contributing to a more convenient user experience. Available in Surface Mount or PC Pin version for CR1220/1225,CR2032,CR2450 battery size.

Daniel Lynch
Memory Protection Devices Inc.
+1 631-249-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Advantages of using a Locking Arm Coin Cell Retainer

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel Lynch
Memory Protection Devices Inc.
+1 631-249-0001
Company/Organization
Memory Protection Devices Inc.
200 Broadhollow Rd, Ste 4
Famingdale, New York, 11735
United States
+1 631-249-0001
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is an ISO 9001 certified global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, and other electronic components and devices. Our parts are manufactured to rigorous standards in factories located around the world, which meet not only our quality requirements, but our social ones as well. We believe that many components have not been given as much thought as they deserve, and every day we work to find the next innovative design. After all, a defective component can cause complete failure in most devices, and a poorly designed one can cause many inconveniences to end users. It is due to this core value that MPD is viewed as the industry's leading innovator.

https://www.fuseholders.com/about.php

More From This Author
Advantages of using a Locking Arm Coin Cell Retainer
Safety at Work first with IR Sensor Safety Beams
18650 LI-ION battery contact clips
View All Stories From This Author