Safety at Work first with IR Sensor Safety Beams

About

Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) is an ISO 9001 certified global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, and other electronic components and devices. Our parts are manufactured to rigorous standards in factories located around the world, which meet not only our quality requirements, but our social ones as well. We believe that many components have not been given as much thought as they deserve, and every day we work to find the next innovative design. After all, a defective component can cause complete failure in most devices, and a poorly designed one can cause many inconveniences to end users. It is due to this core value that MPD is viewed as the industry's leading innovator.

