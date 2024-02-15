SDDOT Seeks Public Input for S.D. Highway 37 Corridor Study between Mitchell and Parkston

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Contact: Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-6488

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Hutchinson County, Davison County, the City of Mitchell, the City of Parkston, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house to inform area residents about the beginning of the S.D. Highway 37 Corridor Study. The public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 221 W. Main St. in Parkston and Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Davison County Fairgrounds Complex, located at 3200 W. Havens Ave. in Mitchell.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the Highway 37 corridor from the intersection with S.D. Highway 44 in Parkston to the intersection with Spruce Street in Mitchell. The study will also confirm the design for the upcoming reconstruction project planned for Highway 37 within the City of Parkston. The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A recorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house. The public will have the opportunity to submit written comments.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the recorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://www.sd37corridorstudy.com beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The website provides the study scope and schedule. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website. The website also allows for online comment to be submitted.

The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, adjacent landowners, and business owners throughout the study period. Written comments will be accepted through Friday, Mar. 29, 2024.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. For more information, contact Stacy Bartlett, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-6488 or via email at stacy.bartlett@state.sd.us.

-30-