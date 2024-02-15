Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,962 in the last 365 days.

EU-funded study explores damage caused by Russian aggression to education process in Ukraine

On 10 February, the Ukrainian charitable organisation SavED and the Ukrainian research company VoxPopuli Agency presented a new study on the current educational process in Ukraine. 

The ‘War and Education. 2 years of full-scale invasion’ study was conducted with support provided by the ULEAD з Європою / ULEAD with Europe Programme, co-funded by the EU and a German Development Agency (GIZ) in Ukraine.

According to the study, 75% of students have knowledge gaps, and a quarter of them express pessimism about the future of Ukraine and dream of going abroad. 

Teachers also face challenges in the educational process, with almost half of the respondents expressing a need for psychological help. 

The study conducted suggests that addressing these issues will be crucial to improving education in Ukraine.

This study would be beneficial for both education managers and educators, representatives of international organisations, donor community, and civic society. 

In fact, it would help consider the issues of education during the war in a broader manner and prioritise education in terms of restoration and national development of Ukraine, and human capital development in the Ukrainian communities.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-funded study explores damage caused by Russian aggression to education process in Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more