EU-funded study explores damage caused by Russian aggression to education process in Ukraine

On 10 February, the Ukrainian charitable organisation SavED and the Ukrainian research company VoxPopuli Agency presented a new study on the current educational process in Ukraine.

The ‘War and Education. 2 years of full-scale invasion’ study was conducted with support provided by the ULEAD з Європою / ULEAD with Europe Programme, co-funded by the EU and a German Development Agency (GIZ) in Ukraine.

According to the study, 75% of students have knowledge gaps, and a quarter of them express pessimism about the future of Ukraine and dream of going abroad.

Teachers also face challenges in the educational process, with almost half of the respondents expressing a need for psychological help.

The study conducted suggests that addressing these issues will be crucial to improving education in Ukraine.

This study would be beneficial for both education managers and educators, representatives of international organisations, donor community, and civic society.

In fact, it would help consider the issues of education during the war in a broader manner and prioritise education in terms of restoration and national development of Ukraine, and human capital development in the Ukrainian communities.

