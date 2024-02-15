Una Terra and Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design join forces to create transformative educational initiatives

Una Terra and Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design join forces

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager, dedicated to scaling circular economy solutions for biodiversity loss and climate change, and Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID), a world-class hub for innovation and education, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing educational content and solution acceleration focused on impact-driven design and sustainability.

With a shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss, Una Terra and CIID are joining forces to create cutting-edge educational offerings for start-ups and scale-ups, accelerating growth through biomimicry, design thinking, and applied learning for regenerative and circular economy solutions. This collaboration signifies a bold step towards establishing CIID as a cornerstone of Una Terra’s Education vertical, while propelling CIID into new realms of growth and influence on the most relevant challenges of our time.

CIID has leveraged its leadership position as one of the best design schools worldwide, with studios in Copenhagen (DK), San José (Costa Rica), and soon, Bergamo (I), as well as an established Pop-up School program across several countries. CIID incorporates a unique blend of innovation projects, experiential learning, industry collaboration, and expert guest speakers across multiple platforms, including the NEST, an offering specifically designed for start-ups.

Bridging education and industry, CIID works on innovation projects with public and private organizations with an aim to create positive change on a global scale. One of the most recent partnerships is with the Rockefeller Foundation and the Abundance Circle. This ongoing collaboration focuses on how to evolve impact investment through biomimicry. They released a ground-breaking report in 2023, highlighting the importance of replacing competition with symbiosis and mutualism, a concept that Una Terra has intuitively embraced through trust and “radical collaboration”.

Key elements of the partnership between Una terra and CIID include:

1. Creation of Impact-focused Educational Content: Una Terra and CIID will combine their expertise to develop educational content centered around impact-driven design for start-ups and scale-ups focused on environmental and social agendas. Leveraging CIID’s proficiency in curriculum organization and educational content creation, alongside Una Terra’s strategic insights and pragmatic experience, the partnership aims to deliver innovative programs that foster sustainable solutions.

2. Strategic Growth and Support: Una Terra will provide CIID with strategic advice based on its proven growth acceleration approach, along with access to a vast network of partners and investors. Additionally, CIID will benefit from Una Terra's support in expanding its global footprint, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia and South America

3. Collaborative Events and Campaigns: The partnership will see both entities collaborating on in-person and virtual events and campaigns, drawing upon their collective knowledge and experience to drive impactful initiatives.

4. Media Amplification and Marketing: Una Terra will offer communication and storyline advice to CIID, utilizing its network and media presence to amplify CIID’s communication activities. The collaboration will also involve leveraging the expertise of Una Terra's Chief Marketing Office to enhance brand visibility and reach.

This partnership underscores Una Terra and CIID's shared commitment to operating at the highest ethical and sustainability standards, ensuring that all endeavors prioritize social, environmental, and governance considerations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with CIID," said Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO of Una Terra. "Together, we have the opportunity to redefine education in the context of environmental impact, equipping future leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to drive positive change, and accelerate solutions for the long-term wellbeing of people and the planet.."

CIID expressed equal enthusiasm for the partnership. "Joining forces with Una Terra represents a pivotal moment for CIID," said Simona Maschi, co-founder and CEO. "Together, we are poised to set new standards in impact-driven education, empowering individuals and organizations with the skills and tools required to tackle some of today’s biggest challenges. We are ready to co-create and launch some truly transformative educational experiences.

As Una Terra and CIID embark on this collaborative endeavor, they invite stakeholders to stay tuned for exciting developments and initiatives that will shape the future of impact-focused education.