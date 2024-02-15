Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,168 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Thursday, February 15, 2024 – 8:45 AM – Room 321

CS/HB 251     SPECIAL LICENSE PLATE PROCEDURES     (DUNCAN/TERRAZAS)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)


For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more