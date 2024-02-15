Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 15, 2024
Thursday, February 15, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
Thursday, February 15, 2024 – 8:45 AM – Room 321
CS/HB 251 SPECIAL LICENSE PLATE PROCEDURES (DUNCAN/TERRAZAS)
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
STBTC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294
Webinar ID: 856 1444 0294
Zoom Call: 1 (669) 900 9128