Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Senate Convenes at 9 am

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION

SENATE CALENDAR

Thursday, February 15, 2024

14th LEGISLATIVE DAY

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 307 ALCOHOL ABUSE TASK FORCE (PINTO)

(2) SENATE BILL 69/a 14-DAY FIREARM SALE WAITING PERIOD/

SHPAC AMENDED (CERVANTES/ ROMERO, A.)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 4 PERA & ERB PENSION BENEFIT STRUCTURES

(STEWART)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 5 CYFD RESTRUCTURING TASK FORCE

(LÓPEZ/POPE)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 7 “FENTANYL POISONING AWARENESS WEEK”

(JARAMILLO)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY

(STEWART/MCKENNA)

(7) SENATE MEMORIAL 11 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH EXPANSION

STRATEGIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

(8) SENATE MEMORIAL 15 BROADBAND WORK GROUP (PADILLA)

(9) SENATE MEMORIAL 16 SUBSTANCE & ALCOHOL ABUSE TASK FORCE

(PINTO/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(10) SENATE MEMORIAL 17 DIRECT CARE WORKFORCE ANNUAL REPORT

(STEFANICS/ ORTIZ Y PINO)

(11) HOUSE BILL 270/a HIGHER ED TECH ENHANCEMENT

FUND PROVISIONS/ HAFC AMENDED (SANCHEZ/ARMSTRONG)

(12) HOUSE BILL 207/a PUBLIC SCHOOL CAPITAL OUTLAY GRANTS/

HAFC AMENDED (GARRATT/ HERNANDEZ)

(13) HOUSE BILL 98 ACCOUNTS FOR DISABLED ELIGIBILITY

(THOMSON)

(14) HOUSE BILL 303/aa TANF FUNDS WORKFORCE PILOT PROGRAM/

HAFC AMENDED/H-FLOOR AMENDED (SERRATO/PARAJÓN)

(15) HOUSE BILL 186 CAR CRASH REPORTING DAMAGE AMOUNT

(SANCHEZ)

(16) HOUSE BILL 130/a CLOUD SEEDING PILOT PROGRAM/

HAFC AMENDED (CHATFIELD)

(17) HOUSE BILL 271/a PUBLIC FINANCE ACCOUNTABILITY ACT/

HAFC AMENDED (SERRATO/HEMPHILL)

(18) HOUSE BILL 134/aaa TRIBAL EDUCATION TRUST FUND/

HEC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED

(LENTE/ ALLISON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

