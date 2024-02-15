Senate Floor Wrap for February 13, 2024

Senate Floor Wrap for February 14, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – In the final full day of the regular session of the Second Session of the Fifty-Sixth New Mexico Legislature, the Senate convened for a series of three floor sessions on February 14, 2024. As part of their business, the chamber honored New Mexico Senators Mark Moores, Ron Griggs, Brenda McKenna, and Gregg Schmedes, who have all announced that they will not be seeking reelection. Today the Senate considered legislation which:

Fast Tracks Infrastructure and Capital Projects

By a unanimous vote of 36-0, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 275 sponsored by Senator Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe) to fund local capital, cultural, infrastructure, and educational priorities across all 33 of New Mexico’s counties. This year’s capital outlay package funds projects identified by all 112 members of the New Mexico Legislature as well as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. By a vote of 31-6 the Senate passed Senate Bill 246, also sponsored by Senator Rodriguez, which reauthorizes the funding for outstanding capital outlay projects identified in previous years which have been subject to construction and supply chain delays.

“With rising inflation, for every year New Mexico puts off these roads and repair projects, the higher the cost the state has to pay out of pocket,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair George Muñoz (D-Gallup). “This infrastructure package sends a clear directive to the state highway and transportation departments to get their shovels ready.”

“The capital outlay process is truly something special because it allows legislators to secure the final piece of the funding puzzle for community projects that are already shovel-ready,” said Senate Finance Committee Vice Chair Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe). “From arts and historical preservation to infrastructure and health care, funding these priorities ensures the lifeblood of New Mexico, our communities, will continue to thrive.”

To supplement this funding, Senator Rodriguez also sponsored House Bill 308 to approve the issuance of General Obligation Bonds totaling approximately $289.6 million for capital expenditures relating to senior citizen facilities, library resource acquisition, higher education, as well as educational and tribal capital improvement. HB 308 passed the New Mexico Senate by a vote of 39-0. The distribution of the General Obligation bonds will be:

$30.4 million for senior citizen facilities statewide;

for senior citizen facilities statewide; $19 million for library resource acquisitions;

for library resource acquisitions; $229.6 million for higher education, special school, and tribal school capital improvements and acquisitions;

for higher education, special school, and tribal school capital improvements and acquisitions; $10 million for the Department of Information Technology to build New Mexico’s P25 public safety radio communications system rollout

Unveils Internship Trust Fund

By a vote of 33-8, the New Mexico Senate passed House Bill 5 sponsored by Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) and Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City). HB 5 creates the Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Trust Fund to act as a fiscal source for career exploration, skill assessment, job search, education, training, and resumé assistance. The Department of Workforce Solutions will promulgate rules to ensure funds are distributed to compliant workforce development initiatives in the state.

“Throughout New Mexico there are stellar community programs connecting job seekers with the resources and mentorship they need to set them on the path to success,” said Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque). “House Bill 5 makes sure New Mexico keeps this momentum going and ensures the Department of Workforce Solutions is an integral piece of the solution.”

Tweaks Water Project Fund Criteria

The New Mexico Senate passed House Bill 211, sponsored by Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos) and Representative Susan Herrera by a vote of 34-5. HB 211 amends various sections of the Water Project Finance Act, allowing for the consideration of wastewater treatment as a qualifying funding use. This legislation also removes conflicts with other state statutes and allows funding from the Water Project Fund to be used to hire technical assistance contractors.

“There is significant demand for grants to fund wastewater treatment facilities, particularly for New Mexico’s rural communities and meanwhile, there is very little demand for Endangered Species Act project applications. House Bill 211 remedies this imbalance, ensuring rural New Mexico receives the support and consideration they deserve,” said Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos).

Protects New Mexico Against Election Interference

With the rising use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology nationwide and in an effort to protect New Mexico’s elections from interference, the New Mexico Senate approved House Bill 182 sponsored by Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) and House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque) by a vote of 25-14. HB 182 amends the Campaign Reporting Act to add disclaimer requirements for the use of synthetic images, visuals or audio created by artificial intelligence for a political campaign in New Mexico. The disclaimer requirement applies when advertising is deemed as materially deceptive media. Individuals who knowingly violate these rules will be charged with a misdemeanor, while the second and subsequent offenses are a fourth-degree felony.

“In general, deepfakes are insidious because they make the public question reality. It is important for New Mexico to wrap its head around the implications of artificial intelligence on our elections, and House Bill 182 is an important first step,” said Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque).

Triages New Mexico’s Health Care Affordability Crisis

House Bill 7, updates to the Health Care Affordability Fund sponsored by House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski (D-Albuquerque) and Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City) passed the New Mexico Senate by a vote of 26-13. Created in 2021, the Health Care Affordability Fund supports strategies to reduce premiums and out-of-pocket costs for lower-and middle-income New Mexicans and assist New Mexicans who do not qualify for federal assistance on the State Health Insurance Exchange. House Bill 7 preserves the primary funding source for the Health Care Affordability Fund, which is 55 percent of the surtax on insurance companies.

“The Health Care Affordability Fund continues to offer a lifeline to New Mexico families who are trying to make it day by day,” said Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City). “As data continues to show New Mexico among the highest ranking in children who do not have health insurance through no fault of their own, this Legislature has a moral duty to keep these resources solvent.”

Funds Affordable Housing Initiatives

A significant win to address New Mexico’s shortage of affordable housing, the New Mexico Senate passed House Bill 195 sponsored by Senator Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) and Representative Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe). This legislation updates definitions relating to affordable housing and workforce development to streamline the housing development loan process. HB 195 carries an appropriation of $125 million to jumpstart affordable housing projects.

Statement from Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart on Paid Family Medical Leave

Following today’s vote on the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act in the House of Representatives where the bill failed to pass on a vote of 34-36, sponsor of the measure Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) issued the following statement:

“New Mexico’s families are calling for Paid Family Medical Leave, but their voices were not heard by some members of the House of Representatives today. I am profoundly disappointed in this outcome, but it does not shake my resolve to deliver this basic human right to New Mexicans. My House co-sponsors and I will continue to work with our grassroots coalition to dispel the fear mongering we heard today around our compassionate approach, one which was crafted with small business owners at the table. New Mexico’s workforce deserves no less.”

Other legislation considered:

The Senate concurred to changes to the following legislation:

