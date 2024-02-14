Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,138 in the last 365 days.

Bill banning firearms from polling places on way to governor’s desk 

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Senate passed an amended public safety bill Wednesday that largely prohibits the carrying of firearms at polling places.

The Firearms Near Polling Places bill, Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. Peter Wirth and supported by the governor, prohibits the carrying of firearms within 100 feet of a polling place during an election with some exceptions.

“New Mexicans should be able to exercise their right to vote without fear of intimidation or, worse, violence,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This legislation solidifies what we already know: Guns do not belong at polling places.”

The final version of the bill includes exemptions for certified peace officers, those conducting lawful non-election business near polling places, concealed carry license holders, and people occupying their private cars in proximity to a polling place.

After the governor signs this bill into law, those found in violation will be charged with a misdemeanor.

You just read:

Bill banning firearms from polling places on way to governor’s desk 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more