Bill banning firearms from polling places on way to governor’s desk 

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Senate passed an amended public safety bill Wednesday that largely prohibits the carrying of firearms at polling places.

The Firearms Near Polling Places bill, Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. Peter Wirth and supported by the governor, prohibits the carrying of firearms within 100 feet of a polling place during an election with some exceptions.

“New Mexicans should be able to exercise their right to vote without fear of intimidation or, worse, violence,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This legislation solidifies what we already know: Guns do not belong at polling places.”

The final version of the bill includes exemptions for certified peace officers, those conducting lawful non-election business near polling places, concealed carry license holders, and people occupying their private cars in proximity to a polling place.

After the governor signs this bill into law, those found in violation will be charged with a misdemeanor.