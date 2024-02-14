Sharon Man Arrested, Charged with Arson

SHARON – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sharon Fire Department, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man from Sharon in connection to a fire earlier this month.

On February 13th, TBI special agents joined investigators and firefighters in investigating a suspicious residential fire in the 3000 block of Sidonia Road, which occurred on February 4th. During the investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set and Todd Edward Morgan was developed as a suspect.

Today, Morgan (DOB: 2/24/73) was arrested by TBI and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office on a count of Arson and booked into the Weakley County Jail. At the time of this release, no bond had been set. Additional charges are possible.

“We are grateful for the cooperation we always receive from our law enforcement partners and TBI,” said Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings. “We want to send a clear message that we will thoroughly investigate all fires in our town and hold people responsible for the damage they do, and the costs incurred by the responding fire departments.” The Sharon Fire Department estimates more than 20,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish this fire.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.