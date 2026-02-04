Nashville Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY – A months long joint investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Cookeville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Overton Police Department, Livingston Police Department, and Pickett County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Nashville man on multiple drug charges.

The agencies began investigating in December, and developed information that Kortez Woods (DOB 06/22/1992) was selling and delivering controlled substances in the Putnam County area.

On Wednesday, during an operation in Cookeville, Woods was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. He was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Cocaine).

Woods was booked into the Putnam County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he remains in custody on $180,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###