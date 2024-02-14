HHS Launches Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative

Secretary Becerra announced that six states will participate in a new collaborative effort to address postpartum mortality

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from across HHS met with state leaders and representatives from the National Governors Association (NGA) to announce the launch of HHS Secretary's Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative. The six states that have agreed to participate in the Postpartum Maternal Health Collaborative are Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

This new collaborative seeks to bring together state experts, local providers, community partners, and federal experts to develop a better understanding of the challenges being experienced among the postpartum population and support new solutions that will improve postpartum mortality. In conjunction with this new HHS collaborative, the National Governors Association launched their Improving Maternal and Child Health in Rural America State and Territory Policy Learning Collaborative. This new initiative will focus on implementing policy changes to improve maternal and child health outcomes in rural America.

During the meeting, Secretary Becerra thanked participants and underscored the need to support those who are experiencing postpartum challenges and to better work together to understand the causes of maternal mortality. Participants responded by sharing insights into how each of their states are working to improve maternal and postpartum health. They shared the unique challenges they are facing in reducing maternal mortality and discussed the drivers that are contributing to the maternal health crisis. At the close of the roundtable, Secretary Becerra assured the group of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to taking further action to reduce postpartum mortality and increase partnerships that foster innovation.

States expanding postpartum care are especially crucial in light of the release of maternal mortality rates, which show that, in 2021, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the United States. And according to data from Maternal Mortality Review Committees in 36 states, nearly one in three pregnancy-related deaths occurred between six weeks and one year after childbirth. The postpartum period is critical for recovering from childbirth, addressing complications of delivery, ensuring mental health, managing infant care, and transitioning from obstetric to primary care.

These new collaboratives are just one way that HHS is working to improve maternal and postpartum health and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration's historic actions to improve maternal mortality in line with the 2022 White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. Through the American Rescue Plan, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have extended comprehensive postpartum coverage to 12 months after pregnancy through Medicaid in 43 states and the District of Columbia. In September 2023, HRSA announced nearly $90 million in awards to support the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, a whole-of-government strategy to combat maternal mortality and improve maternal and infant health, particularly in underserved communities. Earlier this year, HRSA also announced the launch of a year-long Enhancing Maternal Health Initiative to maximize the impact of HRSA grants programs to address maternal mortality and improve maternal health.

The following individuals and representatives participated in the meeting: