Three Davis Wright Tremaine Lawyers Selected for Leadership Development Programs at the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity

FEB. 9, 2024 – Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Rachel Douglas, Stephen Franz, and Claudia Lin will participate in leadership development programs this year through the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD).

Franz has been named an LCLD Fellow, while Douglas and Lin have been named LCLD Pathfinders.

The Fellows program provides high-potential, mid-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds at LCLD Member organizations with professional and personal development opportunities, as well as leadership training, relationship-building resources, and access to other LCLD Members, including managing partners and general counsel, for mentoring and guidance.

The seven-month Pathfinder program provides participants from LCLD Member organizations with the opportunity to learn from top leaders in the legal profession as well as career development experts. The program is designed to connect and train high-potential, early-career attorneys from diverse backgrounds with foundational leadership skills and relationship-building resources.

Franz, an associate in Davis Wright's employment services group, practices from the Seattle office and is a member of Davis Wright's affinity groups for attorneys of color and Asian Pacific American attorneys. He received his J.D. from UCLA Law School.

Rachel Douglas is a litigation associate in the firm's Los Angeles office, where she also serves as co-chair of Davis Wright's Associates DEI Committee. She received her J.D. from Loyola Law School and is a member of Davis Wright's affinity groups for attorneys of color, black attorneys, and women attorneys.

Claudia Lin is a senior associate in Davis Wright's technology transactions practice in Seattle. She received her J.D. from the USC School of Law and is a member of the firm's affinity groups for attorneys of color, Asian Pacific American attorneys, and women attorneys.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

