New Tip Sheet on How to Avoid Getting Locked Out of Your USCIS Online Account

On February 14, 2024, the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) sent out this stakeholder message:

We have posted a new tip sheet on how people with individual USCIS online accounts can maintain access and avoid getting locked out of their accounts. There are many benefits to having an online account.

Key points in the tip sheet

How to create a secure account, including what makes a password strong

How to maintain your account, including logging in regularly to ensure you maintain access

What happens if you forget your password or get locked out, including these reminders: You must wait 20 minutes to try logging in again if you enter your password incorrectly multiple times If you cannot use one of USCIS’ automated processes—such as the one-time verification code or backup code USCIS gave you—the process for resetting your password or unlocking your account is not automated Go to https://my.uscis.gov/account/v1/needhelp to ask USCIS’ Technical Help Desk to reset your password or unlock your account. It is a small team, and it may take 10 business days or more to help you access your account.



As a reminder, the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) is not part of USCIS so we cannot help you reset your password or unlock your USCIS account.

More Information

For more information on USCIS’ process, go to its Password Resets and Technical Support page.