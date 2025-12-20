ICE’s Christmas Gift to Americans: The Arrests of Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Members of a Theft Gang, Bank Robbers, and Kidnappers

This holiday season, ICE is working around the clock to ensure silent nights and safer streets

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country convicted for vicious crimes including burglary, bank robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.

“Violent criminal illegal aliens who break our laws have absolutely no business remaining in the United States,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday’s arrests include criminal illegal aliens convicted for burglary, bank robbery, and kidnapping. We are thankful for our law enforcement who delivered the best Christmas gift for American families this holiday season: safer communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests also include:

Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Chile and a member of the transnational organized crime enterprise the South American Theft Group, convicted for burglary in Santa Ana, California.

Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, with TEN criminal convictions including bank robbery by force and violent crimes involving drugs and a machine gun in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey.

Elidelfo Castro-Nava, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury in the 3rd degree in Salt Lake County, Utah.

Juan Emerson Gomez-Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated assault in Price, Utah.

Jesser Sandoval-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault of a family household member after a previous conviction in Harris County, Texas.

# # #