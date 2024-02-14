Press Releases

02/14/2024

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Approving $17 Million To Cover Federal Gap in Winter Heating Assistance

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law legislation approved this afternoon by the Connecticut General Assembly that allocates $17 million to cover a gap in federal assistance to the state this winter from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Federal LIHEAP money is used by the state to fund the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services and helps low-income residents afford to heat their homes during the winter months. This year, Congressional Republicans blocked consideration of President Joe Biden’s request for additional funding for LIHEAP, rolling this aid back to the lowest levels since the winter of 2018-2019.

The legislation signed into law today by Governor Lamont designates $13.5 million in supplemental aid for CEAP this winter season, and $3.5 million for Operation Fuel, a nonprofit that provides energy assistance support to Connecticut residents.

“The federal LIHEAP program is an important safeguard to assist our most vulnerable residents, seniors, and families with children,” Governor Lamont said. “Working with the state legislature, we have identified one-time funds that can be used to supplement the decline in assistance that our state received this winter. The Connecticut Department of Social Services and Operation Fuel will work to ensure this funding gets to those in need. I continue to urge bipartisan leaders in Congress to follow the example of what Connecticut’s Congressional delegation have repeatedly demanded – more federal funding for LIHEAP next winter.”

The legislation is Senate Bill 111, An Act Concerning Home Energy Assistance. It was approved in the Senate by a vote of 35 to 0 and in the House of Representatives by a vote of 147 to 0. The bill took effect immediately upon being signed by the governor this afternoon.