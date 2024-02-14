Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Child Neglect, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 24B1000450 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT 

VIOLATION: Child Neglect, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services 

 

ACCUSED: Kerri A. Yaqoob 

AGE: 33 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was being neglected in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kerri A. Yaqoob of Rockingham neglected a child, caused pain, and interfered with access to emergency services. She was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

  

 

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 8:30 AM 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

