Westminster Barracks / Child Neglect, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1000450

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Child Neglect, Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Kerri A. Yaqoob

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that a child was being neglected in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kerri A. Yaqoob of Rockingham neglected a child, caused pain, and interfered with access to emergency services. She was cited to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600