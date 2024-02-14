- Town of Manila receives $3.5 million for sewer improvements

Salt Lake City (Feb. 14, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,628,000 grant and a $877,000 low-interest loan for sewer improvements in Manila.

At the Feb. 1, 2024, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

Johnson Water Improvement District received a $1,711,000 grant and a $1,239,000 low-interest loan for water system improvements.

Uintah Fire Suppression received a $871,000 grant and a $459,000 low-interest loan for a new ladder truck.

Jensen Water Improvement District received a $650,600 grant and a $241,000 low-interest loan for a waterline project along Redwash Road.

Cedarview Montwell Special Service District received a $570,000 grant and a $430,000 low-interest loan for an operations building.

Uintah County Municipal Building Authority received a $517,000 zero-interest loan for a new landfill compactor.

Town of Manilla received a $280,000 grant and a $220,000 low-interest loan for well and water improvements.

“Securing reliable water resources is pivotal to the vitality and flourishing of our communities,” said board chair Curtis Wells. “These grants will substantially enhance our water infrastructure, guaranteeing a safer and more sustainable water supply for residents and visitors alike."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###