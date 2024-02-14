Submit Release
- Carbon County receives $283,000 grant for new emergency dispatch software

Salt Lake City (Feb. 14, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has granted $283,000 for the purchase of countywide emergency dispatch software for the Carbon County Sheriff, Price Police, Helper Police, East Carbon Police, and Wellington Police Departments.

At the Feb. 1, 2024, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

  • Castle Valley Special Service District received a $1,685,000 grant and a $1,200,000 low-interest loan for consolidated capital projects in 2024.
  • Thompson Special Service District received a $153,092 grant for a SCADA digital meter system.

Bruce Adams, board member and San Juan County Commissioner, emphasized the crucial role of the initiative in promoting the safety and well-being of rural communities. Adams stated, "Efficient emergency dispatch systems are pivotal to ensuring the security of our rural areas. The Permanent Community Impact Board's financial support highlights our steadfast dedication to improving the technological infrastructure and overall quality of life in our communities." 

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

 

