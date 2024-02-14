- Aurora receives $880,000 for roadwork projects

Salt Lake City (Feb. 14, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $480,000 grant and a $400,000 low-interest loan for a road resurfacing project in Aurora.

At the Feb. 1, 2024, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

The Town of Lyman received a low-interest loan for $110,000 for road improvements.

The Town of Joseph received a grant for $90,000 for water meter upgrades.

“Safe roads are paramount for the vitality and sustainable development of our communities,” emphasized Scott Bartholomew, board member and Sanpete County Commissioner. “The grants and low-interest loans approved by the Permanent Community Impact Board exemplify our commitment to fostering growth and enhancing the well-being of Utahns.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###