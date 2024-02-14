On Valentines Day, Governor Hochul and Dr. Ruth Westheimer Announ... FEBRUARY 14, 2024 | Albany, NY   Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted resources available through State government to improve mental health and combat loneliness, as... Learn more…

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted resources available through State government to improve mental health and combat loneliness, as New Yorkers gather to celebrate Valentine's Day. Developed in partnership with Dr. Ruth Westheimer, renowned intimacy therapist and New York's honorary ‘Ambassador to Loneliness’, these resources offer simple measures New Yorkers can take in their lives – from reaching out to friends to volunteering in their community – to help them and their loved ones avoid and address feelings of loneliness, and to prevent social isolation.

“Valentine’s Day is a time when we can make simple gestures to our friends and loved ones to let them know they are in our thoughts,” Governor Hochul said. “We should also be mindful of those who feel isolated or alone and take measures to show them we care. Together with my friend Ambassador Ruth, we are letting all New Yorkers know that resources are available to help anyone struggling with feelings of loneliness and social isolation.”

“If you are alone on Valentine’s Day, do what I am going to do– call a friend who is also alone and do something enjoyable together,” said Dr. Westheimer, in a video message. “Agree that you are going out and maybe you’ll even meet somebody new. This Valentine’s Day, let’s commit to ending the loneliness epidemic in our state and making sure all New Yorkers know they have somewhere to turn for help.”

Last spring, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory warning of an epidemic of loneliness and social isolation spreading nationwide. About half of U.S. adults indicated that they experienced loneliness, the 81-page advisory concluded, warning that many individuals are now less engaged with traditional institutions and social connections. While older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation, people of all ages may be affected.

As part of her service as New York's first-ever honorary 'Ambassador to Loneliness,' Dr. Westheimer released a public video promoting a list of simple actions all New Yorkers can take to help stave off a sense of loneliness, and to prevent themselves and others from experiencing social isolation. These measures include:

Reconnecting with Friends and Loved Ones: Valentine’s Day can present the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to reconnect with someone outside of their normal social network. Call up a friend or loved one or stop by a neighbor’s house –making these connections can rebuild or rekindle positive relationships that have faded over time.

Valentine’s Day can present the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to reconnect with someone outside of their normal social network. Call up a friend or loved one or stop by a neighbor’s house –making these connections can rebuild or rekindle positive relationships that have faded over time. Volunteering in the Community : Volunteering has been demonstrated to improve physical and mental health, provide a sense of purpose, and nurture social relationships. New York State’s Commission on National and Community Service can connect individuals with volunteering opportunities in communities statewide. Individuals interested in volunteering can also reach out to Let’s Green NYC, an initiative that will connect them with volunteer groups dedicated to improving parks and public spaces New York City, or the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to connect with organized friends groups supporting parks and historic sites.

: Volunteering has been demonstrated to improve physical and mental health, provide a sense of purpose, and nurture social relationships. New York State’s Commission on National and Community Service can connect individuals with volunteering opportunities in communities statewide. Individuals interested in volunteering can also reach out to Let’s Green NYC, an initiative that will connect them with volunteer groups dedicated to improving parks and public spaces New York City, or the State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to connect with organized friends groups supporting parks and historic sites. Getting Out and Exercising: Although winter is in full swing, something as simple as taking a walk around the neighborhood or getting the body moving will strengthen muscles, increase oxygen to the brain, and ultimately improve mood and mental acuity.

Although winter is in full swing, something as simple as taking a walk around the neighborhood or getting the body moving will strengthen muscles, increase oxygen to the brain, and ultimately improve mood and mental acuity. Visiting Local Museums or the Public Library: These institutions provide a variety of programs and resources—including classes, book clubs, and other social activities –that can help individuals establish positive connections within their community. Museums and libraries are also areas where individuals can make new connections with others exploring what these institutions have to offer.

These institutions provide a variety of programs and resources—including classes, book clubs, and other social activities –that can help individuals establish positive connections within their community. Museums and libraries are also areas where individuals can make new connections with others exploring what these institutions have to offer. Reaching Out to Peers Online: For New Yorkers who cannot connect with others in physical settings, online resources are available to help them connect with other adults. For older adults, the New York State Office for the Aging has partnered with GetSetUp to provide thousands of live online classes, free of charge, to keep older adults mentally, physically and socially active.

More than a third of adults 45 or older experience loneliness, with nearly a quarter of adults 65 or older considered socially isolated, a recent study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found. Loneliness is defined as the feeling of being alone, regardless of the amount of social contact, while social isolation refers to a lack of social connections. Per the report, social isolation significantly increases the risk of premature death from all causes, rivaling the risk posed by other detrimental health conditions or behaviors, including smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. Social isolation has been associated with an approximately 50 percent increased risk of developing dementia, while poor social relationships– characterized by social isolation or loneliness– have been associated with a 29 percent increased risk of heart disease and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke.

Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, "Social isolation and loneliness are serious conditions, but they can be overcome. Thankfully, New York State has long taken a lead on this major public health issue and is now working to elevate common-sense solutions in partnership with Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Every community has resources to facilitate social connectedness, including local offices for the aging, libraries, civic groups, and more. We all possess the power to make a connection – for ourselves or for someone else who is isolated – by drawing upon shared interests and our innate curiosity in reaching out to others.”

The Office of Mental Health continues to implement Governor Hochul’s landmark $1 billion plan to strengthen New York’s continuum of mental health care, which was adopted last year. Part of this multi-year plan includes investing $60 million in capital and $121.6 million in operating funding to dramatically expand outpatient services, which can provide a stigma-free environment to help New Yorkers experiencing mental health issues like anxiety or depression. Additionally, last year Governor Hochul significantly expanded the capacity of the state’s 988 Crisis Contact Centers by nearly doubling their annual funding from $35 million to $60 million. Nearly 200,000 calls are directly routed to New York’s crisis call centers annually, with roughly 31,000 calls coming from former service members connecting via the Veteran’s Crisis Line.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Valentine’s Day is a time when so many New Yorkers affirm their affinity for friends and loved ones. But for some, the Valentine’s Day observation can contribute to heartache, accentuating feelings of loneliness and social isolation. This year, we are joining Governor Hochul and Dr. Ruth Westheimer in reminding everyone in our state of the simple steps we can all take to help ourselves and others who may be struggling with the depression or anxiety and raising awareness of the resources available to overcome those feelings often associated with loneliness and isolation.”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is also taking steps to develop age-friendly communities and build a more robust system of mental health care. Last year, Governor Hochul signed an executive order to create the state's first-ever Master Plan for Aging to ensure older New Yorkers can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. New York is seeking input from older adults, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers – please consider completing the Master Plan for Aging survey before February 29.