F&G Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. MST at Fish and Game's headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, however, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting; but there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting. 

Agenda items include: 

  1. Continued discussion and consideration of FY25 shooting range grant applications
  2. Review updated grant applicant information and response to questions from last meeting
  3. Discuss and finalize recommended and not recommended projects

This will be the fourth and final range grant meeting this winter. 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

