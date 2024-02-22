Responding to urgent mental health needs, Schoolio unveils a comprehensive K-8 educational program.
Amidst Alarm Bells Calling for Mental Health Support for Students, Schoolio Announces the First Truly Holistic Educational Program for K-8.TORONTO, CANADA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move that’s positioned to set a new standard for educational programming in the elementary K-8 space, Schoolio Learning is leading the charge. Transforming the educational landscape with its unparalleled commitment to holistic, education, including equitable access, Schoolio is the only EdTech company to integrate academic learning with emotional and mental wellness. Schoolio is dedicated to equipping all students with the tools they need for future success, which is not only academic knowledge but also essential social skills and mental wellness strategies.
The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably cast a long shadow over the mental well-being of youth worldwide, with nearly two-thirds of youth polled by UNICEF self-declared that the pandemic negatively impacted their mental health. A national survey of educators showed a decline in students' social skills and emotional maturity levels, and an overwhelming 93% of teachers surveyed are advocating for the prioritization of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) practices in education. These practices, they agree, are critical not only for students’ mental wellbeing, but for academic success and achievement.This isn’t just teacher opinion from the frontlines either, major studies show that Emotional Intelligence is directly linked as a predictor to both academic and professional success, making these skills crucial for readying students for not just today, but their entire futures.
These alarm bells being raised by both students and teachers are echoed and confirmed by parents as well. Lindsey Casselman, co-founder and Head of Learning at Schoolio, shared insights from a customer survey Schoolio recently conducted..“We asked our customers ‘what are your biggest struggles with your kids today?’ The overwhelming response was emotional regulation, anxiety, and stress and anger management.”
Currently, most of Schoolio’s 7000 students across North America are homeschooling, which is no surprise as this choice of alternative education is rapidly growing and gaining popularity as a viable choice for families. Concern over student safety from school shootings, bullying, and drugs is the number one reason given by parents choosing to homeschool. As the community grows, so does the quest for educational equity through affordable options, and comprehensive programming that addresses the complex needs of the child. Schoolio's innovative holistic online platform, along with their unprecedented Family Membership Plan pricing model, emerge as game-changers in the space. Schoolio makes educational choice more accessible by being affordable while still offering a well-rounded, engaging learning environment that addresses all the needs of the child in one unified program. The Family Membership Plan is a revolutionary offering that allows three learners per account for just $99/year, and breaks down barriers to homeschooling, providing access to all subjects across all grades.
Schoolio students also receive individualized education plans from certified teachers, and parents can opt in to regular supportive check-ins with the Schoolio team of homeschooling experts. This flexibility and personalized programming is a massive draw to parents embarking on the homeschooling journey for the first time. With founders who are parents and educators themselves, the Schoolio leadership team is uniquely positioned to understand the needs of this growing movement and design the best possible programming options for comprehensive development.
In another significant testament to its mission, Schoolio recently donated $145,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Simcoe County, further solidifying its dedication to mental wellness and community support. This contribution, made in loving memory of Dale Casselman, brother of Schoolio co-founder Lindsey Casselman, will empower countless youths and counselors at the center through access to Schoolio’s Social-Emotional & Mental Wellness courses, including a Safe Social Media Use program.
"Our approach goes beyond academics; we are dedicated to supporting the emotional and mental wellness of students, as evidenced by our groundbreaking VibeCheck tool and our comprehensive SEL programming," said Sathish Bala, CEO of Schoolio Learning. "With our Family Plan, we are breaking down the barriers to educational equity, ensuring that all families can access our curriculum. We are proud to be at the forefront of an educational revolution." Schoolio’s VibeCheck tool monitors student emotional well-being through the course of their academic studies, giving parents and teachers insight into not only how the child is performing academically, but also how they are feeling about their studies and day-to-day lives.
The mental health support doesn’t stop at children though for Schoolio. Earlier this year, Schoolio launched their Parent SEL Bootcamp, which is an email-based program that teaches parents the basics of social and emotional wellness skills, and how to teach those skills to their children.
Schoolio's commitment to redefining education and the worldwide need for this sort of education reform is reflected in its wide-reaching impact. With a customer base that spans every state in the US and every province in Canada, this widespread adoption underscores not only the need and demand for this type of holistic, accessible programming, but also the effectiveness and appeal of Schoolio's educational model among parents, teachers, and students. The integration of academic learning with critical life skills and mental wellness strategies is long overdue. The continued treatment of these as separate spheres of learning, with academics being considered part of traditional education and social, emotional, and mental wellness seen as only addressed by outside providers is detrimental to students and families.
As Schoolio continues to innovate and expand, its dedication to creating enriching learning environments, prioritizing mental wellness, and fostering educational equity remains unwavering. Through its comprehensive online platform, charitable contributions, and groundbreaking programs, Schoolio is not just teaching for today but nurturing the well-rounded leaders of tomorrow.
