EMEA-003212-PIP01-22

P/0024/2023: EMA decision of 31 January 2023 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for autologous CD4+ and CD8+ T cells transduced [..] (EMEA-003212-PIP-22)

Adopted First published: 14/02/2024 Reference Number: EMA/20605/2023