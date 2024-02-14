There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,208 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Takhzyro, lanadelumab, decision type: W: decision granting a waiver in all age groups for all conditions or indications, therapeutic area: Other, PIP number: P/0037/2023
P/0037/2023: EMA decision of 31 January 2023 on the refusal of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a product-specific waiver for lanadelumab (Takhzyro), (EMEA-001864-PIP03-19-M01)
