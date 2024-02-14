EMEA-002709-PIP01-19-M01
P/0056/2023: EMA decision of 30 January 2023 the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for crovalimab (EMEA002709-PIP01-19-M01)
First published: Reference Number: EMA//21389/2023
