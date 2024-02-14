Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,220 in the last 365 days.

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/14/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/14/2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 14, 2024

On 2/13/2024, TFC Posch responded to the Sheetz, located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD for the report of an individual who had an active arrest warrant. Investigation revealed that Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 33 of Leonardtown, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Dorsey was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

 

On 2/13/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Kavanaugh Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kendall James Buckler, 34 of Hughesville, MD was violating an active protective order and was arrested. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia, belonging to James Foley Somerville Jr, 66 of Chaptico, MD. Buckler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. Somerville was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia on criminal citations.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

  • On 2/9/2024, Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black
  • On 2/10/2024, Janel Kimberly Pollard, 28 of Alexandria, VA was arrested by TFC Baden
  • On 2/10/2024, Serena Theresa Carpenter, 42 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
  • On 2/10/2024, Jeffrey Lewis Frantz, 51 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 2/11/2024, Gregory Ross Anderson, 18 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 2/7/2024, Donald Sheldon Strickland, 44 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Black for Failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, Stopping, standing on authority highway when prohibited, Diving vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, Driver changing lanes when unsafe, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving
  • On 2/13/2024, Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Trespass: Private Property

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/14/2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more