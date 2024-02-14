MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/14/2024

February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024

On 2/13/2024, TFC Posch responded to the Sheetz, located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD for the report of an individual who had an active arrest warrant. Investigation revealed that Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 33 of Leonardtown, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Dorsey was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 2/13/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Kavanaugh Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kendall James Buckler, 34 of Hughesville, MD was violating an active protective order and was arrested. A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia, belonging to James Foley Somerville Jr, 66 of Chaptico, MD. Buckler was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. Somerville was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia on criminal citations.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 2/9/2024, Derrick Clifton Marshall, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 2/10/2024, Janel Kimberly Pollard, 28 of Alexandria, VA was arrested by TFC Baden

On 2/10/2024, Serena Theresa Carpenter, 42 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 2/10/2024, Jeffrey Lewis Frantz, 51 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/11/2024, Gregory Ross Anderson, 18 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 2/7/2024, Donald Sheldon Strickland, 44 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Black for Failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, Stopping, standing on authority highway when prohibited, Diving vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, Driver changing lanes when unsafe, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving

On 2/13/2024, Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Trespass: Private Property

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

