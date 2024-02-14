Venn NCE Appoints Lyra McKay as New Chief Marketing Officer to Spearhead Strategic Marketing Initiatives

Headshot of Venn NCE's newly appointed CMO, Lyra McKay Venn NCE Logo

"Lyra McKay Brings a Wealth of Experience in Customer Engagement and Market Trends to Drive Growth and Innovation at the Forefront of Negotiation Consulting"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Venn Negotiation Center of Excellence (Venn NCE), a premier provider of negotiation services for small and mid-sized businesses, proudly announces the appointment of Lyra McKay as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a rich understanding of cultural nuances and a strong foundation in customer service, Lyra brings to the role an innate understanding of people and market trends.

A former content writer and marketing specialist at Engagement PR & Marketing and having previously led the marketing and public relations efforts at Venn Negotiation, Lyra is poised to leverage her expertise in understanding people and trends to drive Venn NCE's marketing initiatives. Her appointment underscores Venn NCE's commitment to providing unparalleled negotiation services and training tailored to the unique needs of small and mid-sized companies.

"Lyra's global experience and ability to grasp the subtleties of cultural diversity make her an invaluable asset to our team," said Christine McKay, CEO and Founder of Venn NCE. "Her track record in customer service and marketing, coupled with her profound understanding of negotiation dynamics, will play a pivotal role in our mission to give businesses a competitive edge."

In her new role, Lyra will focus on enhancing Venn NCE's brand presence, developing comprehensive marketing strategies, and fostering meaningful client engagement. Her leadership will amplify the company's reach and reinforce its position as the Negotiation Center of Excellence.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Venn NCE and to contribute to the company's vision of empowering businesses through effective negotiation," said Lyra McKay. "I look forward to applying my insights and experiences to further our goals and to make a lasting impact on the companies we serve."

About Venn NCE: Venn NCE is a consulting firm offering specialized negotiation services to small and mid-sized businesses. Serving as the Negotiation Center of Excellence, Venn NCE delivers custom solutions through skilled professionals, providing negotiation consulting, team coaching, and strategic advice. With a consultative approach and a dedication to client advancement, Venn NCE cultivates long-lasting partnerships, enabling businesses to attain successful negotiation results and fulfill their corporate goals.