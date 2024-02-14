MassDOT Aeronautics Applies for $1 Million Federal Highway Administration AID Grant  

Boston — The Aeronautics Division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has applied for $1 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s “Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) Demonstration” Program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and authorized to accelerate innovation in highway transportation.

The proposal represents the second stage of a three-phase project, using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS,” also known as drones,) to create a “digital software systems infrastructure.” The system converts UAS remotely sensed data into actionable information designed to help optimize the management processes and operations of MassDOT’s Highway Division.

Funding for this stage would complement the project’s initial phase, for which MassDOT Aeronautics received $1 million from the AID program in 2021. MassDOT matched the initial AID grant funding with additional funding of $250,000, the same proposed match for the current proposal.

“The AID grant application represents a unique opportunity to improve the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of the state’s transportation system while providing a transformative national model for public transportation management,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“By using drones to collect and analyze data on highway infrastructure, this second phase of our project represents a significant step toward leveraging new technology to help MassDOT Highway improve management processes, strategic planning, and operations,” said MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo.

The UAS-based digital infrastructure is designed to integrate with MassDOT Highway projects across Massachusetts, ranging from rural to urban locations, supporting a range of projects, including advanced bridge inspection, asset mapping, construction monitoring, and highway corridor asset detection/inspection.

“The Highway Division looks forward to an active partnership as this invaluable MassDOT Aeronautics’ project works to make surface transportation safer, more responsive to public needs and more adaptable to new technologies,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The AID grant request is part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s whole of government strategy to compete for federal dollars with recent successes, including a $372 million award towards rebuild the Cape Cod Bridges and $108 million for West-East rail improvements, as well as more than $1.9 billion in still pending federal funding applications to advance projects that further equity, mobility, competitiveness, workforce development and climate resiliency in communities across Massachusetts.

“The AID application leverages Massachusetts’ strength as a hub for innovation to improve the safety of our transportation,” said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “We look forward to working with our federal partners as part of our whole-of-government approach to compete for the historic federal investments made by the Biden administration in the future of transportation, energy, technology, and more.”

About MassDOT Aeronautics

A division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, MassDOT Aeronautics works to make air transportation safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more economically advantageous for the people, communities, and businesses of Massachusetts. MassDOT Aeronautics employs the highest standards in safety, engineering, and financial management to regulate and promote air transportation in the Commonwealth. The Agency maintains and oversees 35 of the State’s 38 public-use airports, supports economic development and job growth, reduces aviation’s environmental impact, and explores the introduction of advanced aviation systems.

The MassDOT Aeronautics Drone Operations Program uses Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS, or drones) to support state and local agencies, municipalities, and quasi-governmental entities. The Drone Program provides services such as assessing the condition of critical state infrastructure, including rail and transit facilities, roads, bridges, and airports. The Drone Program also leverages MassDOT Aeronautics’ Data and Analytics Team, turning collected imagery into insightful data and actionable information for public transportation stakeholders and decision-makers.

About MassDOT Highway

MassDOT Highway designs, constructs, maintains, and operates the State’s highways, bridges, and tunnels. The Agency also assists cities and towns with their road and bridge needs to help ensure that all people can travel safely and efficiently throughout the Commonwealth.

###