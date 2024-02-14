NEW RELEASE: NCI®-IDD State of the Workforce in 2022 Survey Report

National Core Indicators - IDD National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services Human Services Research Institute

These data show exciting progress in DSP workforce development. Wages are higher and turnover has decreased. These results are a testament to states' efforts to support the post-COVID HCBS workforce.” — Laura Vegas, Director of Quality Initiatives and Supporting Families

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) and the Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) are pleased to release the final NCI®-IDD State of the Workforce in 2022 Survey Report. Each year, National Core Indicators Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (NCI®-IDD), along with participating state developmental disabilities agencies, implements the State of the Workforce Survey (formerly called the Staff Stability Survey). The goal of the survey and the resulting data is to help states describe their workforce; measure challenges; monitor improvements made through policy or programmatic changes; and, compare their state data to those of other states and the NCI-IDD average.

The NCI®-IDD family of surveys are important tools to share with those who receive, who implement, or who impact supports for people with IDD. A number of tools have been developed to assist you in understanding and sharing the data, available at the NCI®-IDD Website.

The NCI-IDD State of the Workforce Survey report is the most comprehensive data on provider agencies and the Direct Support Professional (DSP) workforce providing direct services to adults (age 18 and over) with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). In 2022, we collected data from 3,633 provider agencies employing more than 276,119 DSPs in 29 regionally representative states and the District of Columbia.

Across states, the average turnover ratio was 40.9%. Among the 24 states that participated in the 2021 survey, 22 saw a decrease in turnover ratio. The findings related to higher wages and reduced turnover could suggest that higher wages help retain staff who have been employed for more than 6 months, but emphasizes the need for continued training and realistic job previews to make sure new DSPs are prepared for their roles. With reductions in turnover and increases in tenure, there is a stronger chance that high-quality services can be offered to all who need them. See the report for more!

For information on the NCI -IDD family of surveys, please contact: Dorothy Hiersteiner dhiersteiner@hsri.org or Laura Vegas lvegas@nasddds.org. For more information, please visit www.nationalcoreindicators.org.