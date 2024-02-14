Spring budget 2024

At 12:30pm on Wednesday 6 March, chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget, only three and a half months after his autumn statement. He will present updated forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will reflect recent economic developments. This will be the last budget, and possibly the final fiscal event, before the general election later this year. It is therefore an especially important event.

Will the chancellor look to deliver further tax cuts, beyond those delivered in November? And what will the fiscal forecast look like, which will form the baseline against which the parties’ manifestos will be costed during the campaign?

