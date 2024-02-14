Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,262 in the last 365 days.

Spring budget 2024

At 12:30pm on Wednesday 6 March, chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver his budget, only three and a half months after his autumn statement. He will present updated forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will reflect recent economic developments. This will be the last budget, and possibly the final fiscal event, before the general election later this year. It is therefore an especially important event. 

Will the chancellor look to deliver further tax cuts, beyond those delivered in November? And what will the fiscal forecast look like, which will form the baseline against which the parties’ manifestos will be costed during the campaign?

The Institute for Government will be setting out key things to look out for in the budget and key choices the chancellor needs to make beforehand, and analysing his choices after the event. You will be able to find relevant analysis, podcasts and events on this page.

You just read:

Spring budget 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more