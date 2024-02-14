Jason Mitchell Recognized as a 2023 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant honor in the real estate industry, being named a 2023 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, has been awarded to Jason Mitchell, the Founder & CEO of The Jason Mitchell Group. This prestigious recognition places Mitchell among a select group of industry leaders celebrated for their impactful contributions to the real estate sector and their positive influence on the communities and consumers they serve.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Jason Mitchell Group is renowned for setting high standards in the real estate industry. America's #1 Real Estate Team, according to Real Trends, the company has established itself as the premier B2B Real Estate brokerage and the leading Referral Real Estate brokerage nationwide. This accolade from RISMedia further underscores Mitchell's role in shaping the future of real estate through dedication, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

RISMedia, a leading authority in U.S. real estate news and information services, unveiled its list of more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers for 2023. The announcement was made through an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of Real Estate magazine. Newsmakers are nominated by RISMedia readers and editors across six categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, and Luminaries, highlighting the diverse ways in which these leaders are driving the industry forward.

"Receiving recognition among such distinguished professionals within the real estate industry is an honor," said Jason Mitchell.

"This acknowledgment reflects not just my efforts but the collective effort of the entire team at The Jason Mitchell Group. Our commitment to innovation, serving our communities, and exceeding the expectations of our clients every day is what this accolade represents."

Under Mitchell's leadership, The Jason Mitchell Group has redefined the real estate experience, prioritizing unmatched customer service, and embracing innovation to meet the evolving needs of the market. The team's success is built on a foundation of trust, expertise, and a deep understanding of the real estate landscape, which has led to record-breaking achievements and a reputation for excellence.

RISMedia will celebrate the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, including the esteemed Hall of Fame inductees, at a special reception and dinner on Sept. 6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. This event, held in conjunction with RISMedia's 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, offers a unique opportunity to honor the achievements of these industry leaders.

For more information about Jason Mitchell and The Jason Mitchell Group's innovative approach to real estate, visit www.thejasonmitchellgroup.com. To learn more about RISMedia and the Real Estate Newsmakers, visit www.rismedia.com.