Dining Divas TV hosts a Mastermind of the Seas aboard Celebrity Cruises with the Napoleon Hill Institute and Epic Talks

Aboard Celebrity Silhouette A group of entrepreneurs at the mastermind of the seas Girls just want to have fun

Season 4 - Dining Divas TV takes a group of entrepreneurs on a Mastermind of the Seas in partnership with Epic Talks, Adora Evans & the Napoleon Hill Institute.

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle TV show on the planet.”” — Founder - Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A refreshing network event at sea, they stopped in Cozumel, Mexico for a 4 night escape. From immersive dining experiences to white napkin elevated culinary venues, the Silhouette did not disappoint. A special thank you to our Travel Planner Joyce Lopez @travel_with_jlo from Tracey Codd’s Expedia Cruises for creating an amazing experience aboard the ship.

The trip kicked off with Cliona O’hara, the CEO of the Napoleon Hill Institute, telling her story and the power of the mind at the beautiful oceanfront brunch behind the Ocean Manor Resort located on Fort Lauderdale Beach. @clionaohara

The guests shared their expertise, wins and setbacks in an inspiring mastermind of the seas.

The attendees included:

Cheri Perry - @cheriperrysmile - The Founder and Lead Coach for TMC. With over thirty years of experience in the personal growth and development coaching industry, Cheri has a gift for adding unique insights and infusing FUN into understanding and identifying your key strengths and motivations using DISC. As a Master Certified DISC Trainer, Cheri conducts DISC training sessions for groups & companies and certifies/ trains DISC Consultants across the United States. Her company, Total Merchant Concepts has been recognized nationally as one of the Top 400 Workplace Cultures in America and as the Top Workplace Culture in her home state of Washington. DISC has played a key role in that recognition as training and developing her own team transformed their work environment dramatically. Cheri loves music and is one of the executive producers on the upcoming Napoleon Hill audio project with Roy Smoothe. She is an Amazon Bestselling Author & Audio Artist.

Lesley Castro - @lalaannxo - A South Florida mother of five, including twins, discovered her passion for bodybuilding after turning forty. In addition to competing as a bikini bodybuilder, she is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and coach, specializing in self-development and online fitness.

Bjorn Hendricks - @businessbuilderbeez - Bjorn Hendricks, spent over 15 years in Corporate America focused on process improvement, technology and M&A. With degrees in Management Information Systems and Computer Science, Bjorn gained a wealth of experience during a corporate career that included roles at Fortune 500 giants like Microsoft and Accenture. Beez has set an audacious goal: to assemble a powerful alliance of business owners collectively managing one Trillion Dollars in assets under management by the end of the decade. Join him on his quest at www.businessbuildersinstitute.com

Debbie Cro - @debbiecro - Founder of Sapphire coffee, a premium Colombian coffee from the country’s most exquisite growing regions. Debbie is a successful Transportation and Logistics Entrepreneur for the past 30 years who founded Sapphire coffee to share the flavors of Colombia with the masses while supporting Colombian women and children in need.

Michael Beedie - @mb_yachtbroker - A small town kid, Michael always loved the outdoors and being on the water. After graduating from the University of Colorado he worked in the medical sales arena. He then relocated to Fort Lauderdale to pursue his passion in yacht sales and being back on the water.

Karisa Smith - @karisa_smith01 -An entrepreneur in the field of ecommerce, real estate investing, as well as a commercial and residential real estate broker. Karisa is currently working on publishing a book that will help her readers alleviate anxiety, reduce the effects of dementia, and improve self-motivation.

Bridgette Young - @bridgette.young - A distinguished Entrepreneur and Real Estate Advisor, boasts 25 years of expertise in luxury and commercial real estate, coupled with a background in financing and raising capital. Bridgette guides clients through market complexities, specializing in business investments and facilitating diverse commercial projects, including, Tax deferment strategies such as 1031 Exchanges and Deferred Sales Trusts.

Angela Duncan - @EmpowerHERMoney - Host of Empower HER Money Podcast which is a top 5% ranked podcast globally. She is on a mission to teach women financial freedom through sharing business and money success stories of incredible female entrepreneurs.

Andy Jean - @kingaj305 - His expertise stems from his pivotal roles in FinTech and World Management & Technologies Inc. He has recently expanded his business portfolio with the acquisition of The B12 Stores, a health franchise across the eastern region of the US. Through his ownership of Boblox Ventures and Capital, an acquisition and consultant firm, he leverages his extensive knowledge and network to guide individuals through the complexities of international relocation and investment.

Patrick Noel - @patriicknoel Is a 19-year-old, multinational, international real estate agent intern at World Management & Technologies. His internship has exposed him to the medical space, specifically The B-12 Store, where he has been involved in providing vitamin hydration injections for athletes, including NFL and NBA players. He is also affiliated with Boblox Ventures & Capital, an international bridge empowering investors to relocate, Find there dream home and diversify their investment portfolios on a global scale.

Brought to you by:

Adora Evans - @adorasgroove - President of the Napoleon Hill Institute - a life coach and transformational thought leader with over 20 years of experience amplifying humanity with her work.

Melitsa Waage - @melitsawaage - Epic Talks Founder - who curates the #1 entrepreneurship monthly event in MIAMI with the movers and shakers of South Florida.

Christine Curran - @christinecurran - Executive Producer for National TV shows - Dining Divas and Destination Divas a women empowerment movement in reality TV format about food, lifestyle & travel.

Divas in attendance:

Tamara Davis - @rentalsinparadise - CEO of Tamara's Rentals In Paradise, a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor. She is an elite connector who has mastered putting people in the right places to effectively build relationships that thrive.

Kelly Desroches - @keltherese - Mortgage broker and executive director of the Tower Club in Fort Lauderdale which is an exclusive membership only club known as the Mecca for the elite of Broward county.

Ingrid Morales - @imrealtyconcierge - Ingrid excels in connecting partners and clients for potential opportunities in real estate and finance. With a commitment to integrity and exceptional customer experiences, Ingrid serves as a valuable turnkey partnership resource