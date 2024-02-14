Foreign and security policy focus on Sweden’s NATO membership, the neighbourhood and support to Ukraine

Today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström presented the Government’s 2024 Statement of Foreign Policy in the Riksdag. The Government’s most important foreign policy priorities are support to Ukraine, Sweden’s NATO membership and deepened cooperation in the neighbourhood.

“This year’s Statement of Foreign Policy was presented in the context of a worsened global security situation, with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaching the two-year mark. Since October 2023, a new and serious situation has also been developing in the Middle East. In light of this, support to Ukraine remains a long-term priority for the Government. We also look forward to becoming a NATO member soon,” says Mr Billström.

In addition, Mr Billström stresses that Sweden and the EU see no peaceful way forward other than a negotiated two-state solution.

“Settler violence must be stopped and the Palestinian Authority must take measures to address the lack of democratic legitimacy,” says Mr Billström.

The Statement of Foreign Policy summarises the Government’s foreign policy objectives and priorities for the year.

Continued strong support to Ukraine

Since Russia’s large-scale invasion began in February 2022, Sweden’s support to Ukraine has totalled around SEK 30 billion. Sweden has provided military support, advanced weapons systems and humanitarian and economic assistance. Sweden also supports Ukraine’s closer ties to the EU.

Sweden’s NATO membership

Sweden’s future NATO membership means a new foreign and security policy identity.

“Sweden is ready to join NATO as a full member. With Sweden in NATO, Sweden will be safer and NATO will be stronger. We will be a reliable, loyal and engaged NATO Ally,” says Mr Billström.

Deepened cooperation in Sweden’s neighbourhood

In 2024, Sweden holds the Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers and is also coordinating the N5 and the NB8, which bring together the Nordic and Nordic-Baltic countries in informal cooperation formats focused on foreign and security policy.