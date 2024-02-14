$32 Million in New Funding for More Classroom Space

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing an additional $32 million in funding for 45 new relocatable classrooms to increase classroom space throughout the province. The majority of this new funding is allocated to Regina and Saskatoon, the two cities where the province is experiencing the fastest population growth. Other communities included are Humboldt, Lloydminster, Lumsden, Pilot Butte, Warman, and Weyburn.

This new funding is in addition to the $16 million investment for 23 relocatable classrooms and two classroom moves as announced in the 2023-24 budget.

"Our government is committed to working with our educational partners to help address the concerns around class size that we are seeing in some of our schools," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This additional funding will help school divisions better manage, at the local level, enrolment pressures in the fastest growing areas of the province."

With this additional investment, the total for classroom relocatables is $48 million for 68 new relocatables and two classroom moves for the 2024-25 school year.

This investment builds on the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting students, teachers and classrooms through previous investments of $47 million toward enrolment, complexity and the hiring of more educational assistants, the more than $300 million in supports for learning for the 2023-24 school year, and the $6.1 million for the Specialized Support Classroom Pilot and the new Teacher Innovation and Support Fund announced earlier this year.

