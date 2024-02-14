Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,484 in the last 365 days.

Broadcast Set and Lighting Designers FX Design Group Now Accepting Meeting Requests for NAB Show 2024

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading set and lighting design firm FX Design Group is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting its world-class broadcast environments at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 14th through the 17th.

With a versatile array of design capabilities, FX has been a leader in the field of studio design and studio lighting for nearly 40 years, serving industries from local news to corporate clients, sports and governmental broadcast, colleges and universities, and online/digital broadcast outlets.

FX Design Group has opened their online meetings request portal for this year’s NAB Show, available via its website fxgroup.tv:

https://fxgroup.tv/fx-design-group-nab-2024-scheduler/

With this marking the first NAB appearance for FX since their merger with Exhibit Design Group International last year, the company looks forward to showcasing its wide array of design capabilities and greeting show attendees.

For more information about FX Design Group, visit: fxgroup.tv/contact

Gary Levitt
FX Design Group
+1 678-782-0100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Broadcast Set and Lighting Designers FX Design Group Now Accepting Meeting Requests for NAB Show 2024

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more